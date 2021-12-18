Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Rush to Bay Area Stores

There’s just a week until Christmas and stores are hoping “Super Saturday” brings lots of shoppers looking for those final gifts.

On Grant Avenue in San Francisco, people came out to Chinatown to enjoy a festive atmosphere.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“I feel like here is amazing. Santa is amazing. A lot of people are really friendly here. They greet you,” said Felix Chan of Chicago.

Businesses were hoping with a week before Christmas, they will plenty of people still have shopping to do.

The National Retail Federation predicts stores and websites will draw more than 148 million shoppers on what they call “Super Saturday,” which is the final Saturday before Christmas.

But with strong early holiday shopping number, people might not have much left to buy.

Experts said the surge in COVID-19 cases could also have an impact.

But the weather in the Bay Area on Saturday was perfect for shopping and supporting small businesses.

Non-profits and volunteers put out a "winter wonderland" event in Chinatown.

There was plenty to see and do in the area and organizers hope people remember the businesses.

"We’re really encouraging the public to come out and patronize these local businesses to keep Chinatown alive," said Linda Phung, an organizer for the Chinatown Winter Wonderland.