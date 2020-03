Late-Winter Storm Brings Rain, Mountain Snow

Heavy snowfall continued in California's Sierra Nevada early Monday after a weekend of travel disruptions on major routes through the range.

Rain continued to fall across the Bay Area, bringing some snowfall to the region's higher elevations, including Mount Hamilton outside of San Jose and Mount Diablo in the East Bay.

The National Weather Service said conditions remained cool and showery in the San Francisco Bay area, with diminishing precipitation expected.

Winter storm warnings were also posted for the mountains of Southern California, where the storm was expected to reach later in the day.

Down the coast, an early morning flood advisory was issued ad moderate to locally heavy rain fell across parts of Santa Barbara County.

Rainfall rates between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch (63-190 centimeters) an hour created the potential for roadway flooding and minor mud and debris flows around a recent burn area, forecasters said.

Southern California was forecast to receive periods of moderate rain and mountain snow through Tuesday evening, and possibly into Wednesday, possibly affecting travel through the mountain passes.