Legendary Palo Alto Sports Bar to Close

Legendary Palo Alto sports bar "The Old Pro” is closing for good.

The bar announced on it's Facebook page Wednesday that it will be closing down on Jun. 19, Father's Day.

Originally opened on El Camino Real, The Old Pro has been around since 1964.

It eventually closed the original location in the early 2000's and moved to downtown Palo Alto on Ramona Street.

The owner said the bar was struggling to survive amid rising food, labor costs, high rent and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For years, locals and college students would pack the Old Pro for big games.