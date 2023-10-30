New automated license plate readers installed in San Jose to battle retail theft

The Bay Area's biggest city is rolling out new tech in hopes of stopping the booming problem of retail theft.

San Jose on Tuesday installed the first of dozens of new automated license plate readers near shopping centers and major thoroughfares around the city.

"If a vehicle's license plate is on a hot list for a stolen vehicle or a number of crimes, or even an Amber Alert or Silver Alert... if it's in the system and they pass in front of it, the police will receive an immediate update," said Jaron Ortego with Flock Safety, the company who installed the cameras.

The automated license plate readers were purchased by San Jose using local funds and a state grant meant to fight retail theft. The cameras will add to the 72 already put up in a city pilot program two years ago. The number of license plate readers in San Jose will be over 150 by the end of November.

Mayor Matt Mahan said the license plate readers will help curb multiple crimes and not just retail theft. He also addressed privacy concerns.

"There's no facial recognition," Mahan said. "We're not trying to record what's inside the vehicle. We delete all the data on a regular basis."

Some shops owners victimized by smash-and-grab robbers said they are glad to see more cameras. They point out it's hard to identify thieves or get vehicle descriptions in the midst of a robbery.