Light to Moderate Rain to Shower Bay Area

Saturday will see rain in the morning and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Do you have Saturday morning outdoor plans? Here's a look at the latest radar (7:30 AM). Light to moderate showers will still be possible. You'll need a 🧥☂🥾 Drier weather expected this afternoon #cawx pic.twitter.com/XPf42hT7wo — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 16, 2022

Locally heavy rain and gusty wind continue through mid-morning on Saturday before skies begin to clear and showers decrease into the afternoon and evening.

High winds will be in the 50s to the lower 60s. South winds will be 15 to 20 mph, switching to west winds of 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid 40s, and west winds will be 10 to 20 mph.

Easter Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny although the morning could start off quite cold with some patchy frost possible in the valleys, NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda said.

Next rain chance arrives later on Monday with higher totals across the North Bay, but welcome ongoing chances for rain and higher totals regionwide in the Wednesday through Friday timeframe as well.