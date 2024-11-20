List: Bay Area counties, cities offer sandbags amid storm

Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as an atmospheric river storm is set to hit the region.

Contra Costa County

Concord: The city of Concord will be offering sandbags in it's 24-hour sandbagging station at it's crop yard at 1455 Gasoline Alley. Officials added that residents who are unable to fill their own sandbag can make arrangements by emailing Concord Public Works at public.works@cityofconcord.org.

Napa County

The Napa County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon sandbag locations are stocked and ready to go for the bad weather headed to the Bay Area.

Citing the National Weather Service, the Sheriff's Office said Napa County is under a flood watch with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts expected Tuesday night through possibly Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies say people should stay off the roads if possible.

Sandbags can prevent or reduce flood water damage. Sandbags are available at the following locations:

-Yountville Yard, 7294 Silverado Trail in Napa, (707) 944-0196.

Napa County Fire/Dry Creek Lakoya Volunteer Fure Station 16, 5900 Dry Creek Road, in Napa, (707) 944-8887.

Circle Oaks Community Water District, end of Circle Oaks Drive, in Napa.

Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Fire Station 22, 1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road, in Napa, (707) 428-2050.

St. Helena California Department of Forestry station, 3535 N. St Helena Hwy., in Calistoga, (707) 967-1467.

Angwin Fire Station 18, 275 College Ave., in Angwin, (707) 965-6551.

For a full list of sandbag locations throughout the county, go to countyofnapa.org.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sonoma County

Sonoma: The city of Sonoma will be offering sandbags at Depot Park, located at 270 First Street West.

City leaders are asking residents to bring their own shovel. Free sandbags (limit 10 per resident) will also be available at Sonoma City Hall during business hours. Additional bags are for sale at Friedman’s (1360 Broadway).

For more information, visit sonomacity.org.