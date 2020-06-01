George Floyd

List: Bay Area Curfews During George Floyd Protests

Here's a one-stop list with details of the curfews around the Bay Area in the midst of George Floyd pro

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man holds a flare as protesters enter Interstate 580 to block traffic in support of George Floyd, in Oakland California on May 29, 2020
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

On day three of protests against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, several counties in the Bay Area decided to implement curfews after looting and rioting damaged property in various cities.

Below is a list of when the curfews go into effect in each area:

Hayward

Local

1 hour ago

Photos: Moments of Unity at Peaceful George Floyd Protests

Hayward 2 hours ago

Male Shot by Hayward Police Responding to Report of Looting at CVS Store

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and lasting until June 8.

Danville

Sunday, May 31 from 10 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

San Francisco

Sunday, May 31 from 8 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

San Leandro

Sunday, May 31 from 11 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

San Jose

Sunday, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next seven days or until further notice.

Santa Clara

Sunday, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

Walnut Creek

Sunday, May 31 from 6 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m. Then, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 8.

The Walnut Creek Police Department is urging everyone to avoid the downtown area today. There are several potential...

Posted by Walnut Creek Police Department on Monday, June 1, 2020

The Walnut Creek Police Department tweeted that parking will be limited and any cars parked illegally will be towed.

Pleasant Hill

Sunday, May 31 at 9:30 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m.

Union City

Sunday, May 31 evening to Monday, June 1. More information here.

This article tagged under:

George FloydBay Area curfews
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us