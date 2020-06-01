List: Bay Area Curfews During George Floyd Protests

On day three of protests against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, several counties in the Bay Area decided to implement curfews after looting and rioting damaged property in various cities.
Below is a list of when the curfews go into effect in each area:
Hayward
8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and lasting until June 8.
Danville
Sunday, May 31 from 10 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.
San Francisco
Sunday, May 31 from 8 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.
San Leandro
Sunday, May 31 from 11 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.
San Jose
Sunday, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next seven days or until further notice.
Santa Clara
Sunday, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.
Walnut Creek
Sunday, May 31 from 6 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m. Then, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 8.
The Walnut Creek Police Department tweeted that parking will be limited and any cars parked illegally will be towed.
Pleasant Hill
Sunday, May 31 at 9:30 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m.
Union City
Sunday, May 31 evening to Monday, June 1. More information here.