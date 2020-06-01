List: Bay Area Curfews During George Floyd Protests

On day three of protests against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, several counties in the Bay Area decided to implement curfews after looting and rioting damaged property in various cities.

Below is a list of when the curfews go into effect in each area:

Hayward

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and lasting until June 8.

Danville

Sunday, May 31 from 10 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

San Francisco

Sunday, May 31 from 8 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm.



People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry.



The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today.



We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2020

San Leandro

Sunday, May 31 from 11 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

City of San Leandro has implemented a curfew, effective immediately. All residents are directed 2 stay home except 1st responders, those seeking med. care, those traveling 2 and from work, & unsheltered. The curfew will remain in effect until 5am. More info will b confirmed 2mor pic.twitter.com/DOXOOXlymz — City of San Leandro (@CitySanLeandro) June 1, 2020

San Jose

Sunday, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next seven days or until further notice.

Effective today: @CityofSanJose implements citywide curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for the next 7 days (or until further notice). I’m joined by City Manager Dave Sykes and SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia to offer more information for our community. https://t.co/CNKL4MpEiq — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) June 1, 2020

Santa Clara

Sunday, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

City of Santa Clara Proclaims Local State of Emergency with Curfew to Begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31



The citywide curfew will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 until further notice. The full Press Release is available at https://t.co/ILWLbOdaIy pic.twitter.com/pR2dDqoAqL — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) June 1, 2020

Walnut Creek

Sunday, May 31 from 6 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m. Then, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 8.

The Walnut Creek Police Department is urging everyone to avoid the downtown area today. There are several potential... Posted by Walnut Creek Police Department on Monday, June 1, 2020

The Walnut Creek Police Department tweeted that parking will be limited and any cars parked illegally will be towed.

Parking will be extremely limited, and any cars parked illegally will be towed. There is a curfew in effect from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through tomorrow, and from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. through June 8, 2020. (Part 4 of 5) — Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) June 1, 2020

Pleasant Hill

Sunday, May 31 at 9:30 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m.

PLEASANT HILL CA - Curfew in effect Sun, May 31 from 9:30pm through Mon, Jun 1 at 5:30am. Continuing each night until rescinded. Commercial areas only. See attached image showing declaration by City Mgr & Emergency Svcs Director June Catalano. pic.twitter.com/34LhJPKR5M — Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) June 1, 2020

Union City

Sunday, May 31 evening to Monday, June 1. More information here.