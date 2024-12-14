Rain made its way to the Bay Area in the form of an atmospheric river on Saturday. Power outages across the Bay Area are expected.
As of 11:40 a.m. Saturday, more than 108,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power, according to the utility. Here's a breakdown by region.
|REGION
|CUSTOMERS AFFECTED
|San Francisco
|3,089
|Peninsula
|13,420
|North Bay
|48,780
|East Bay
|28,778
|South Bay
|14,911
View PG&E's outage map below for the latest information.
If you come across a downed power line, do not touch it or try to move it. Call 911 and PG&E (1-800-743-5002) immediately.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.