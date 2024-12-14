Rain made its way to the Bay Area in the form of an atmospheric river on Saturday. Power outages across the Bay Area are expected.

As of 11:40 a.m. Saturday, more than 108,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power, according to the utility. Here's a breakdown by region.

REGION CUSTOMERS AFFECTED San Francisco 3,089 Peninsula 13,420 North Bay 48,780 East Bay 28,778 South Bay 14,911

View PG&E's outage map below for the latest information.

If you come across a downed power line, do not touch it or try to move it. Call 911 and PG&E (1-800-743-5002) immediately.

Thunderstorms are pushing through the Bay Area this morning. Cinthia Pimentel has the Microclimate Forecast and the alerts you need to know about.

NBC Bay Area Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura explains how to prepare for a power outage and stock up on supplies to keep you safe.

