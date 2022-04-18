mask requirements

List: Updated Mask Rules for Public Transportation in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes, trains, buses and other public transportation Monday.

So, what does this mean for Bay Area public transportation agencies? Below is a breakdown:

  • San Jose International Airport: masks no longer required, but encouraged
  • San Francisco International Airport: masks no longer required in compliance with the TSA
  • Oakland International Airport: masks no longer required in compliance with the TSA
  • BART: masks no longer required
  • Amtrak: masks no longer required for employees, passengers
  • VTA: mask requirements at all facilities and transit vehicles still in place
  • SFMTA: mask requirements still in place for SF Muni
