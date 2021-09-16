Livermore High School Threat Prompts Arrest, Increased Police Presence on Campus

Police and school administrators have increased their presence Thursday at Livermore High School following a threat of harm made late Wednesday afternoon, school district officials said.

A Livermore High School student has been arrested for allegedly threatening to do harm at the school Thursday, said Kelly Bowers, superintendent of Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.

At least one student alerted a parent, who alerted others to the threat, Bowers said.

Police worked through the night and made the arrest, which Bowers said has eliminated the threat. School and other activities are proceeding as usual Thursday.