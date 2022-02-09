Los Altos High School

Los Altos High School Students Plan Walkout Wednesday in Solidarity With Oakland

By Bay City News

Allentown_High_School Student Generic
NBC10 Philadelphia

Students at Los Altos High School plan a walkout Wednesday afternoon to show solidarity with students in Oakland, according to a teacher at the school.

Students will skip sixth-period and march off the campus at 1:45 p.m. and march down San Antonio Avenue to the intersection of El Camino Real and set up a demonstration, according to a news release issued by Seth Donnelly, a teacher at Los Altos High School.

Oakland 6 hours ago

Oakland Unified School Board Approves School Closures, Mergers Amid Public Outcry

coronavirus Feb 7

Burlingame School District Sets Date for Ending Outdoor Mask Requirement

The demonstration will begin about 2:30 p.m. in front of the Wells Fargo at 2600 El Camino Real in Mountain View.

The flyer for the event is headlined "No School Closures" and is intended to show solidarity with students in Oakland. The board of Oakland Unified School District approved a cost-cutting measure early Wednesday to close and merge 11 schools over the next 18 months, with the first closures beginning at the end of the current school year in June.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Los Altos High SchoolOakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us