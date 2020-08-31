Los Altos Homes Evacuated for Gas Meter Leak, Fire

A Los Altos neighborhood was evacuated early Monday morning due to a residential gas meter leak and fire, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1800 block of Grant Park Lane on the report of a gas leak and fire. Police evacuated a total of seven residences in that block and the 1800 block of Alford Avenue, which is directly behind the the affected area, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished, and the leak was safely secured about 40 minutes later, fire officials said.