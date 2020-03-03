San Jose police

Los Gatos Restaurant Shut Down in Possible Homicide Probe

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police car in parking lot behind restaurant.
NBC Bay Area

Police in downtown Los Gatos shut down a restaurant Monday and were seen digging up the ground in the back of the property on Santa Cruz Avenue in a possible homicide investigation.

San Jose Police Department investigators were looking for something at Gardino's Ristorante Italiano at 51 N. Santa Cruz Ave., but they declined to provide any details.

Video of the scene shows what appears to be police supervising an excavation in the parking lot behind Gardino's. The footage shows a San Jose police patrol car, what appears to be a crime scene tech truck, blue tents and mounds of dirt and rock.

Los Gatos police told NBC Bay Area it is not their case.

San Jose police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

