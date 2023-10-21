Los Gatos

Hundreds attend Los Gatos teach-in to learn about Palestine

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Around a hundred people attended a teach-in at a Los Gatos coffee shop Saturday, looking to learn more about the Palestinian people and what they’re experiencing.

Some attendees who had family in Gaza expressed concern for their relatives, while others asked questions to better understand the conflict. 

San Francisco Oct 19

Hundreds call for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza at San Francisco rally

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Oct 18

Hundreds arrested in US Capitol office building after rally for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

“When the war started, the framing was very one-sided and it's about the humanity of one side,” said Saratoga resident Naiema Din. “And, of course, Israelis are in pain with what just happened. But there was no talk about the reality that the Palestinians live through and the occupation that they've lived through for 75 years.” 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Din said her husband’s family in Gaza had recently lost their home and business to missile strikes, and are not seeking safety in a shelter.

This article tagged under:

Los Gatos
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us