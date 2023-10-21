Hundreds attend Los Gatos teach-in to learn about Palestine

Around a hundred people attended a teach-in at a Los Gatos coffee shop Saturday, looking to learn more about the Palestinian people and what they’re experiencing.

Some attendees who had family in Gaza expressed concern for their relatives, while others asked questions to better understand the conflict.

“When the war started, the framing was very one-sided and it's about the humanity of one side,” said Saratoga resident Naiema Din. “And, of course, Israelis are in pain with what just happened. But there was no talk about the reality that the Palestinians live through and the occupation that they've lived through for 75 years.”

Din said her husband’s family in Gaza had recently lost their home and business to missile strikes, and are not seeking safety in a shelter.