San Jose

Lowriding returns to San Jose after decades-long ban

The city overturned its ban on lowriders, first put into effect in 1986, last year

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

People in San Jose will be taking to the streets to celebrate the city’s First Annual Lowrider Day Friday, marking a return for the practice after a decades-long ban. 

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., hundreds of unique cars will line the streets near San Jose city hall.  

San Jose Aug 27

San Jose community celebrates at Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival

gymnastics Aug 25

Simone Biles, Suni Lee compete at US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose

The city was formerly known as the lowrider capital of California until 1986, when it banned those cars and created “no cruising zones.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The ban remained in effect until the San Jose city council lifted it last year. 

Councilmembers Peter Ortiz and Omar Torres, who championed the initiative, plan to be in attendance. They’ll be joined by Mayor Matt Mahan and Davic Polanco of the United Lowrider Council of San Jose.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us