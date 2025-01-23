Lunar New Year: Bay Area celebrations and events

Many are celebrating the Lunar New Year over the next few weeks. The holiday is marked by family, colorful performances, fireworks and cultural traditions.

From parades to marketplaces and art exhibitions, here's a list of scheduled events to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Bay Area.

Time and Date: Events start Friday, Jan. 24, and continue over the weekend (Jan. 25-26). Get a detailed schedule at fairyland.org.

Address: Wilma Chan Park (198 7th Street) in Oakland

Learn how to make traditional sweet treats, rattle drums, lion dance, and watch performances of the lion dance with at Children's Fairy Land.

Visit fairyland.org for more information.

Time and Date: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26

Address: San Francisco Chinatown (Grant Avenue between Clay to Broadway)

The Flower Fair hosts over 120 booths and concessions selling fresh flowers, fruits, candies and home appliances to welcome the Lunar New Year. There will also be traditional Chinese performances, like magicians, acrobats, folk dancers and opera.

Visit chineseparade.com/flowermarketfair for more information.

Time and Date: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

Address: SAP Cente, 525 W. Santa Clara St. in San Jose

The San Jose Sharks are celebrating the Lunar New Year when they host the Florida Panthers at SAP Center. There will be a giveaway for fans and a special puck drop at the Shark Tank.

Visit nhl.com/sharks for more information.

Time and Date: 12 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26

Address: Grand Century Mall, 1111 Story Road in San Jose

The festival will take place in the heart of San Jose's Little Saigon and will feature musical and lion dance performances, food vendors, a parade and more. In its first year, the festival brought in over 5,000 attendees, more than 90 vendors and exhibitors, and over 450 students and community volunteers.

Visit sanjose.org for more information.

Time and Date: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26

Address: 200-400 blocks on Broadway in Millbrae

With over 100 food, arts, crafts and merchandise vendors, the festival will also feature stage performances with firecrackers, lion dances, traditional dances, Chinese martial arts and more.

For ticket information, visit eventbrite.com.

Time and Date: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

Address: 1149 1st Street in Benicia

For any fans of Japanese art, anime and all cute things, the Harajuku Lunar New Year Fest will feature vendors with merchandise of your favorite characters. There will also be food vendors at the marketplace.

Visit eventbrite.com for more information.

Time and Date: 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

Address: South B Street (Between Baldwin and 2nd avenues) in San Mateo

The event will feature a lion dance performance at noon and host community booths with activities, red envelopes and giveaways for kids.

Visit dsma.org for more information.

Time and Date: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30

Address: 55 Music Concourse Drive in San Francisco

This 21 and over event will host a tattoo shop, feature LED lion dancing, house a night market, stage a mahjong house and more at the Cal Academy of Sciences as part of their NightLife program. You can get tickets online or onsite.

Visit calacademy.org for more information.

Time and Date: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Address: Oakland Asian Cultural Center (388 9th St., Suite 290, in Oakland)

Hosted by the Oakland Asian Cultural Center in collaboration with local partners, this event celebrates Asian and African-American solidarity and Lunar New Year. The event features performers, a local vendor marketplace, a Children's Zone and an exhibition on Black and Asian solidarity.

Visit oacc.cc/event for more information.

Time and Date: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Address: 201 Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco

SF Symphony's annual Lunar New Year concert will feature traditional and modern performances drawing on Asian traditions. There is also a banquet that follows after the concert.

Visit sfsymphony.org for more information.

Time and Date: 5:15 to 8p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15

Address: Parade starts at 2nd and Market streets, goes around Union Square and ends at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue in San Francisco

The iconic San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade returns to the heart of San Francisco, an annual event that has been going on since the 1860s. The parade route will cover approximately 1.3 miles and is free to watch. You can also purchase tickets for bleacher seats.

Details for other San Francisco events surrounding the Lunar New Year like the community street fair and Miss Chinatown USA pageant can be found at this calendar of events.

Visit chineseparade.com for more information.

Time and Date: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Address: Wilma Chan Park (198 7th Street in Oakland)

The parade will feature cultural performances, traditional lion dances and live music. After the parade, continue to enjoy live performances, music and food vendors in community.

Visit visitoakland.com for more information.

Time and Date: 8 a.m. Sunday, March 2

Address: Starts on Grant Avenue and Sacramento Street in San Francisco

Participants will run through San Francisco's bustling and historic Chinatown. Proceeds from the event will support youth and teen programs for Chinatown YMCA's programs.

For more information, visit ymcasf.org.