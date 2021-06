A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Cobb, in Lake County just before midnight on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was centered about four miles west of The Geysers and 13 miles north of Healdsburg.

The earthquake was originally reported as a magnitude 3.9 quake but USGS officials upgraded it to a 4.1 before 1 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Greetings Northern California! A late night shaker about 4 mi West of The Geyers. In under 5 seconds #ShakeAlert system estimated the event at magnitude 4.6. At this level cell phone apps can deliver alerts to phones. Did you get an alert? See: https://t.co/oBgWV3eQM6 @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/N1BLRZy87b — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) June 13, 2021

