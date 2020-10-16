Man Accused of Trying to Kill 2 Transgender Women — One of Them Twice

A 24-year-old man was charged Friday with trying to kill two transgender women -- one of them twice -- in separate attacks in MacArthur Park.

Donoban Fonseca is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on three counts each of attempted murder, conspiracy to dissuade a witness and attempting to dissuade a witness and two counts of extortion, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.



The charges include allegations that the crimes were hate crimes and were committed for the benefit of a gang.

Fonseca is accused of being involved in the stabbing of a transgender woman in MacArthur Park on Aug. 21. The same victim was stabbed again in the park on Sept. 1, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Fonseca also allegedly took part in the stabbing of another transgender woman in the same park last week.

It was not immediately clear if any other people are being sought or have been charged in the attacks.

Fonseca was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Division and is being held in lieu of $1.07 million bail, jail records show.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum potential life prison sentence, according to the District Attorney's Office.