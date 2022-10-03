Major Injury Crash Shuts Down Multiple EB Lanes on Bay Bridge: CHP

A major injury crash on the Bay Bridge shut down multiple lanes in the eastbound direction early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Only the No. 3 lane, or the middle lane, of eastbound Interstate 80 was open, the CHP said.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred at about 2:40 a.m. after one vehicle had stopped or stalled and was struck by another, the CHP said.

The vehicles were blocking lanes on the right and left sides of the bridge, leaving only the center lane open for traffic, the CHP said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was unclear how many injuries were involved in the wreck.