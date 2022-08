Emergency crews are at the scene of a major traffic collision in Fremont on Monday morning.

The crash was reported about 10:40 a.m. at Mission and Warm Springs boulevards.

Information about injuries in the wreck was not immediately available.

All lanes will be blocked until about 1 p.m., Fremont police said in an advisory. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

