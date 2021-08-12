coronavirus

Majority of Parents Back Mandate for Student Masks But Not Student Vaccines: Poll

By Bob Redell

As thousands more Bay Area students return to campuses this week, most school districts are requiring masks indoors, and a new survey shows a majority of parents support that policy.

But when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, parents for the most part are not backing a mandate for students.

The Kaiser Family Foundation released a nationwide survey of 1,200 parents of school-aged children, and 63% of those surveyed support a mask mandate for unvaccinated students and staff.

But 54% do not support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for students, even if the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval.

Currently, there is no vaccine mandate for K-12 students, but many schools in the Bay Area already require students to mask up indoors on campus.

Last week, a parents group temporarily shut down a school board meeting in Danville over the school district's mask requirement for students. And governors in seven states are banning school mask mandates, though a growing number of school districts in those states are ignoring those orders.

