25% of Bay Area Residents Living in Poverty: Report

Even in one of the wealthiest areas on the planet, the latest numbers from a United Way Bay Area report show one in four people living in the region are living in poverty.

It's a sobering statistic putting a spotlight on the Bay Area's growing income inequality.

There are several factors making poverty hit even harder today than in years past: the pandemic, recent fires causing people to lose their homes, an oncoming recession, and a huge gape in who can and cannot afford the high cost of Bay Area housing.

Scott Budman has more in the video report above.