Making It in the Bay

25% of Bay Area Residents Living in Poverty: Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even in one of the wealthiest areas on the planet, the latest numbers from a United Way Bay Area report show one in four people living in the region are living in poverty.

It's a sobering statistic putting a spotlight on the Bay Area's growing income inequality.

There are several factors making poverty hit even harder today than in years past: the pandemic, recent fires causing people to lose their homes, an oncoming recession, and a huge gape in who can and cannot afford the high cost of Bay Area housing.

Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bay Area Housing Jun 1

Watch: Bay Area Housing Investigation Finds Small Landlords Squeezed Out

housing crisis May 13

Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over it! Investigating California’s Housing Crisis

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayPovertyunited way bay area
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us