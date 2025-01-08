A new affordable housing complex opens in Castro Valley, welcoming some unhoused families and veterans.

According to Alameda County last year, there were close to 9,500 people who were either living on the streets or in a shelter.

The new housing project, Crescent Grove, has room for only 18 households who were previously homeless, a step in the right direction for solving the housing crisis.

Crescent Grove, near Ruby Street and Crescent Avenue in Castro Valley, has a total of 72 units, with a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom apartments.

Eighteen of the units will go to unhoused families, and 15 to veterans. Ten units are allocated for people living with intellectual disabilities through a voucher program. The remaining units are to be filled via a general lottery for people making 60% of the median income in the area.