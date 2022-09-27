Antioch City Leaders to Vote on Rent Rollback Ahead of Cap

Antioch city leaders Tuesday night will debate a new ordinance that may help some tenants struggling with recent rent hikes.

Last month, the City Council approved a new yearly rent cap of up to 3%. On Tuesday night, they are expected to vote on a rent rollback to the date the new cap was approved.

Tenants advocates argue the issue is that the cap has yet to take effect, and they fear landlords are hiking rents sharply now to get ahead of the cap.

The council voted for the rent cap in August after tenants advocates called for a 3% annual cap or limiting increases to 60% of the consumer price index.

A city staff report labeled the high cost of living a public health threat and said the crisis risks displacement and overcrowding in Contra Costa County's third largest city.

Tuesday's regular council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.