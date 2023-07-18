How artificial intelligence is being used in the housing market

Trying to rent or buy in the current housing market can be frustrating, expensive and almost always time consuming, but companies that work with both renters and buyers are turning to artificial intelligence to try to make the process easier.

AI can help find apartments and houses to rent by taking in all it can about the renters and then scour all it can about the local market.

"It's really based on massive amounts of data, including rental pricing, geolocation data, rental market data, data specific to the renter as well," Pinata CEO Lully Liu said.

Zillow, which knows people search its site for houses all the time, said the tech could be key to creating a faster, more efficient way to get a new place.

"We have algorithms that will personalize the search results for them," Zillow's Senior Vice President of AI John Weisberg said.

The algorithms can drill down to quickly find exactly what a buyer is looking for, city by city, even room by room.

"We built some new AI models that bring all the media, all of the information about these rooms together, and then we recommend to the agent which photos and which rooms we think are most noteworthy to showcase to a potential buyer," Weisberg said.

Zillow's AI features are rolling out gradually. Everyone will be able to use them in about a month or so.