Bay Area Inflation Rate Up 3.2% Compared to Last June

It is getting more expensive to live in the Bay Area and we can blame it on inflation.
Almost everything costs more than it did a year ago.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the overall inflation rate for the Bay Area jumped 3.2% in June, compared to june of 2020.
One economist says the current inflation situation could be the worst in decades.
Here are some examples specific to the Bay:
- Gas prices are up almost 42%
- Clothing costs are 10% higher
- Meat, fish and eggs are up more than 5%
- The cost of dining out will cost you about 4% more