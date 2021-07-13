Making It in the Bay

Bay Area Inflation Rate Up 3.2% Compared to Last June

By NBC Bay Area staff

It is getting more expensive to live in the Bay Area and we can blame it on inflation. 

Almost everything costs more than it did a year ago.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the overall inflation rate for the Bay Area jumped 3.2% in June, compared to june of 2020.

One economist says the current inflation situation could be the worst in decades.

Here are some examples specific to the Bay:

  • Gas prices are up almost 42%
  • Clothing costs are 10% higher
  • Meat, fish and eggs are up more than 5%
  • The cost of dining out will cost you about 4% more

