Bay Area Inflation Rate Up 3.2% Compared to Last June

It is getting more expensive to live in the Bay Area and we can blame it on inflation.

Almost everything costs more than it did a year ago.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the overall inflation rate for the Bay Area jumped 3.2% in June, compared to june of 2020.

One economist says the current inflation situation could be the worst in decades.

Here are some examples specific to the Bay: