Bay Area Rent Prices Continue to Climb: Survey

Rent prices continue to rise across the Bay Area, according to a recent survey.

Rental website Zumper surveyed Bay Area cities and found the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased in every city over prices a year ago.

Rent in Mountain View has increased the most, up 22% year over year to nearly $2,700 for a one-bedroom unit, according to the survey. Sunnyvale rent has the next highest jump at 15% to $2,400.

San Jose's median rent has gone up 11% year over year, and San Francisco's is up about 6%, the survey shows.

Alameda has seen the lowest increase at 0.5%.