MTC to vote on proposed $20B bond measure to boost Bay Area affordable housing

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is set to vote Wednesday on a proposed $20 billion bond measure that would boost affordable housing across the Bay Area.

The proposed bond would distribute the funds among the Bay Area’s nine counties and create 90,000 affordable units across the region.

Bay Area mayors have advocated for the bond measure, which if approved for the November ballot would ask voters for a new tax on businesses and homes.

