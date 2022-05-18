California, Bay Area Gas Prices Soar Above $6 a Gallon

Soaring gas prices in California have eclipsed $6 a gallon on average, and that average is even higher in the Bay Area, according to the latest data from AAA.

As of Wednesday morning, the average gas price in the state was $6.05, AAA shows. In the Bay Area, average prices range from $6.04 in Solano County to $6.29 in San Francisco.

In most areas of the region, prices have jumped 20 cents or more over the past week. According to AAA, the state average a week ago was $5.85, and San Francisco's average price was $6.05.

Average prices in San Jose and Oakland stood at $6.16 on Wednesday, up from $5.94 and $5.92, respectively, a week ago, AAA data shows.

The lowest gas prices in the Bay Area as of Wednesday could be found in Antioch, where a 76 station and a Costco station both were charging $5.44 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy. A Safeway station in Hercules also was priced at $5.44.