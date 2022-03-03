Making It in the Bay

Gas Prices in Much of Bay Area Soar Past $5 a Gallon Mark

One station in Marin County charging $5.39 while SF, Napa hit average highs

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area gas prices continue to climb, soaring above $5 a gallon in some areas, the result of inflation and the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, according to AAA.

One gas station in Mill Valley was charging $5.39 a gallon, and the average price in Napa and San Francisco has eclipsed the $5 mark.

Oil has topped $112 a barrel for the first time since 2011, likely caused by a de facto ban on Russian exports. Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter.

The least expensive gas in the Bay Area was reported to be in Solano County, with an average of $4.87 a gallon.

