Making It in the Bay

Hot Deal? Burned-Out Walnut Creek Home Lists for $850K

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Have you seen this? This is just another example of how crazy the Bay Area real estate market has become.

A burned-out family home in Walnut Creek was on the market earlier this week and was listed for $850,000.

According to its listing on Zillow, the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has "extensive damage from a fire on both floors."

We're told one of those offers was accepted, and it was for much higher than the asking price. (Courtesy: Melina Byrne/ Key Realty)

The home is down to its studs, but netted at least eight offers in just a few days.

That's with the requirement the buyers pay cash only.

Listing agent Melina Byrne of Concord-based Key Realty told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that one of those offers was accepted and it was for much higher than the asking price.

According to Zillow, the average home price in Walnut Creek is $1.1 million.

Courtesy: Melina Byrne/ Key Realty
The listing on Zillow called the burned-out home a "bare bones opportunity to renovate, rebuild and restore." (Courtesy: Melina Byrne/ Key Realty)

