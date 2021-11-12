Making It in the Bay

Pain at the Pump: Where to Find the Cheapest Gas in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

With gas prices skyrocketing in the Bay Area, drivers may be on the hunt for the best priced gas they can find.

An NBC Bay Area staffer Thursday found the Costco at 1709 Automation Parkway in San Jose priced at $4.15 a gallon for regular gasoline, and cameras found a Safeway on Berryessa Road in San Jose at $3.99 a gallon.

In San Francisco, the cheapest gas was at a Touchless Car Wash station on Oak Street, with a price of $4.17 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. And in Oakland, the best price was at Grand Gasoline on High Street at $4.19 a gallon.

Here are the top 10 cheapest gas prices in the Bay Area as of late Thursday, according to GasBuddy.com:

$4.17: Touchless Car Wash Gasoline, 1070 Oak St., San Francisco
$4.19: Grand Gasoline, 3315 High St., Oakland
$4.19: Mash Gas & Food, 22 Bryant Way, Orinda
$4.19: Safeway, 4000 San Pablo Ave., Hercules
$4.19: Go! Gas & Food, 720 High St., Oakland
$4.21: Valero, 503 Whipple Ave., Redwood City
$4.25: Costco, 2300 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
$4.27: Smart Stop, 1007 San Pablo Ave., Pinole
$4.27: Costco, 1900 Davis St. San Leandro
$4.27: Royal, 10151 International Blvd., Oakland

