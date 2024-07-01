SF to begin fast-tracking housing projects

The state's Department of Housing on Friday ruled San Francisco did not meet its housing goals in 2023, so that will now make it easier for the city to get projects rolling, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The city is now expected to follow Senate Bill 423, which allows it to fast track approvals on housing projects.

The legislation was introduced by state Sen. Scott Weiner last fall, and it is designed to let the city bypass its planning commission for housing approvals.

Weiner and Mayor London Breed held an event Monday morning celebrating the bill.

"Now we're doing something called good government. It means we set the rules ahead of time: this is the zoning, these are the design standards, here are the rules, and if you meet those rules with your project, you get your permit within a matter of months," Weiner said. "No discretionary hearings … none of the politics with the Board of Supervisors. You just get your damn permit."

Wiener says the change will take San Francisco from having the longest approval process for housing in the state to having the shortest.