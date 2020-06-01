Male Shot by Hayward Police Responding to Report of Looting at CVS Store

Hayward police shot a male suspect after responding to alleged looting at a CVS store early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a call for service about looting at the CVS store at Harder Road and Mission Boulevard.

Police said "officers discharged their service weapon" but did not elaborate on what preceded the shooting.

The male was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has since been released from medical care and is in custody, according to police. Three others are also in custody in connection with the looting. No officers were injured.

Widespread looting was reported around the Bay Area on Sunday amid demonstrations following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day last week.

The shooting is being investigated by the Police Department and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Purnell at (510) 293-7176.