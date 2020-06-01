Hayward

Male Shot by Hayward Police Responding to Report of Looting at CVS Store

By Bay City News

police-lights-generic-day-connecticut
NBC

Hayward police shot a male suspect after responding to alleged looting at a CVS store early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a call for service about looting at the CVS store at Harder Road and Mission Boulevard.

Police said "officers discharged their service weapon" but did not elaborate on what preceded the shooting.

The male was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has since been released from medical care and is in custody, according to police. Three others are also in custody in connection with the looting. No officers were injured.

Oakland 2 hours ago

60 Arrests in Oakland, Three in Shooting at Police HQ: OPD

George Floyd 23 mins ago

Live Blog: Widespread Looting, More Curfews Announced

Widespread looting was reported around the Bay Area on Sunday amid demonstrations following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day last week.

The shooting is being investigated by the Police Department and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Purnell at (510) 293-7176.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Hayward
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us