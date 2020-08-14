Man, 70, Dies in Fiery Crash Off Highway 85 in Saratoga

A 70-year-old man died of injuries he suffered in a crash and fire on Saratoga Avenue near Highway 85 in Saratoga at midday Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department said in separate statements.

Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the scene at 11:22 a.m. found a white sedan engulfed in flames and a gray pickup with a damaged front end.

Two occupants of each vehicle were transported to hospitals, and two other people were treated at the scene.

Saratoga Avenue and the off-ramps from Highway 85 to Saratoga Avenue were closed temporarily while deputies investigated. The man who died had been found in the white sedan, the sheriff's office said. The three other vehicle occupants remained hospitalized Wednesday evening.

Police did not release the man's name or any information about the

other people involved in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash and fire is asked to call the traffic division of the sheriff's office at 408-868-6600 and provide a report.