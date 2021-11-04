Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Dog in San Francisco

A 35-year-old man was arrested in San Francisco last week for allegedly stabbing a dog in what police called an unprovoked attack.

Derrick Juan Strong was arrested for criminal threats, maliciously injuring an animal and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm, police said Thursday. The dog suffered life-threatening injuries, but he is now recovering at home with his family.

The alleged attack happened at roughly 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 27 along the 1400 block of Shafter Avenue, police said.

Responding officers found a 50-year-old woman holding her injured Terrier mix dog. The dog was suffering from at least one stab wound, police said. Officers helped treat the dog before it was taken to an animal hospital for emergency care.

Police said the woman told officers that she and her dog were sitting in her parked car when a man "without provocation" pulled out a knife, threatened her and then stabbed the dog though the car window before walking away.

Officers eventually located the suspect near the stabbing scene, searched him and found a knife in his possession, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.