Man Arrested After He's Seen Beating a Puppy in Antioch: Police

A man was arrested Monday in Antioch on suspicion of animal abuse after a witness reported him beating a puppy behind a Target store, according to Antioch police.

Officers responded Monday morning to a report of a male beating a puppy behind the Target store on Lone Tree Way, police said. The caller not only witnessed the incident but also captured it on video.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of animal abuse based on the witness's information, police said.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

The puppy was taken to Antioch Animal Services for medical treatment and was expected to fully recover from injuries to its right leg.