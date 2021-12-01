Man Barricaded in Mountain View Home; Couple Evacuated Safely: Police

Authorities in Mountain View were trying to get a barricaded man to come out of a home Wednesday morning.

Officers around 8:45 a.m. responded to the home on the 500 block of Front Lane after a couple called and said their was an unknown man inside their kitchen, police said.

The couple went to a bedroom, locked the door and called police. Officers and firefighters arrived on scene and helped the couple get out of the home safely, police said.

The man was still inside the home as of 10:07 a.m., police said. Mental health personnel and crisis negotiators were working to peacefully resolve the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.