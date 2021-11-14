Oakland

Man Dies After Being Hit by Truck on Southbound I-880 in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland Sunday night.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-880 near 7th Street.

CHP said the officers found the man deceased when they arrived to the scene.

CHP’s preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling when it suddenly struck a man, who was standing in the lane.‬

Officials said the driver immediately stopped to help and was cooperative during the investigation. It was determined the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officials are investigating the why the pedestrian was walking in lanes of traffic and whether or not if he was intoxicated at the time of crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

