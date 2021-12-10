Man Dies After Being Rescued From Water Near Eagle's Point in San Francisco

A man died after being pulled from the water near San Francisco's Lands End on Thursday, fire officials said.

Around 3:10 p.m., officials with the San Francisco Fire Department reported via Twitter an active rescue was underway at Eagle's Point, located within Lands End.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A bystander swimmer was able to save the victim until rescue units with the fire department and the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

Once at the scene, a rescue boat was ultimately able to bring the victim to shore. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim, but he died from his injuries, fire officials said.

Investigators are trying to determine what the victim was doing in the water, as they were fully clothed, according to fire officials.