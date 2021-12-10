San Francisco

Man Dies After Being Rescued From Water Near Eagle's Point in San Francisco

By Bay City News

Water rescue near Eagle's Point in San Francisco.
San Francisco Fire Department

A man died after being pulled from the water near San Francisco's Lands End on Thursday, fire officials said.

Around 3:10 p.m., officials with the San Francisco Fire Department reported via Twitter an active rescue was underway at Eagle's Point, located within Lands End.

A bystander swimmer was able to save the victim until rescue units with the fire department and the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

Once at the scene, a rescue boat was ultimately able to bring the victim to shore. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim, but he died from his injuries, fire officials said.

Investigators are trying to determine what the victim was doing in the water, as they were fully clothed, according to fire officials.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
