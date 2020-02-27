Man Dies After Explosion in Pittsburg Home

A man died following an explosion Wednesday morning in a Pittsburg home, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Police called firefighters to the 100 block of Linscheid Drive and at 9:23 a.m. firefighters were told there was a man there with burns over a large part of his body.

Firefighters saw no smoke or flames when they arrived.

The victim was taken by air to the University of California at Davis Medical Center but died either on the way or at the medical center, fire district spokesman Steve Hill said.

The explosion is under investigation by the fire protection district's investigation unit. Hill described the explosion as "unusual" rather than suspicious and said it's too early to tell if it's suspicious.

But it's unusual to have an explosion like this in a residential area, he said.