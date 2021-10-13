Man Dies After His Sleeping Bag Was Set on Fire in San Francisco

A 43-year-old man died after his sleeping bag was set on fire in San Francisco's Mission District last week, police said Wednesday.

The man, whose name has not been released, died Saturday following a case that officers had responded to at about 5 a.m. Friday in the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 25th Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim told officers he was asleep in a sleeping bag when he woke up to it being on fire. He suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

The Police Department is considering the case a homicide and is asking anyone with information to call its tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.