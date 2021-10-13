San Francisco

Man Dies After His Sleeping Bag Was Set on Fire in San Francisco

By Bay City News

Accidente en la Interestatal 805
GETTY IMAGES

A 43-year-old man died after his sleeping bag was set on fire in San Francisco's Mission District last week, police said Wednesday.

The man, whose name has not been released, died Saturday following a case that officers had responded to at about 5 a.m. Friday in the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 25th Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim told officers he was asleep in a sleeping bag when he woke up to it being on fire. He suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

The Police Department is considering the case a homicide and is asking anyone with information to call its tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocrimehomicide
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us