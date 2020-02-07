Man Fatally Shot in South San Jose: Police

San Jose police on Friday morning were investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Tully Road and Highway 101, according to the police department.

At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, San Jose officers responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of Tully Road. Arriving officers located a crime scene, but no victims, police said.

At about 4:40 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital regarding a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Follow-up investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Tully Road. Homicide detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene. No suspects have been identified or apprehended, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after notifying the next of kin.

It's the city’s fourth homicide of 2020, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Antony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of SJPD’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.