San Jose

Man Fatally Shot in South San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

San Jose police on Friday morning were investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Tully Road and Highway 101, according to the police department.

At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, San Jose officers responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of Tully Road. Arriving officers located a crime scene, but no victims, police said.

At about 4:40 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital regarding a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Local

Sonoma County 2 hours ago

Pliny the Younger Release Starts Friday at Russian River Brewing Co. Locations

Alameda County 1 hour ago

1 Dead in Fatal Crash Near Pleasanton: CHP

Follow-up investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Tully Road. Homicide detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene. No suspects have been identified or apprehended, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after notifying the next of kin.

It's the city’s fourth homicide of 2020, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Antony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of SJPD’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

This article tagged under:

San JosePOLICEhomicide
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us