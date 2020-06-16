Berkeley

Man Found Fatally Shot in Berkeley; Suspect At-Large

By Bay City News

A man was found fatally shot in Berkeley late Monday night, and the suspect was still at-large, according to police.

Officers responded at 11:34 p.m. to a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding in the area of Dwight Way and Valley Street, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found fatally shot. No arrest has been made in the case, and no suspect information was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Berkeley police homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.

