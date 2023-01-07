Man Hurt After Tree Falls on Castro Valley Home

A man is hurt after a tree fell on a home in Castro Valley, officials said.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at a home on Sandy Road in Castro Valley.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

According to Alameda County Fire Department, rescued a man who was trapped inside the home.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

Alameda County fire said that two adults and four children were displaced.

The tree also took down power lines and cut power to the entire area.

Crews said it will take some time before the power is back on and the tree is removed.