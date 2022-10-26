Man Identified After Antioch Mayor Punched While Leaving Event: Source

A man who allegedly punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe while leaving an event Tuesday has been identified.

A source close to the case told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo Wednesday night that Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Thorpe.

McNell signed an original petition to recall Thorpe and was previously recognized as “Ambassador of the Year” by the Chamber.

“I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," Thorpe said in a statement released by the city Tuesday. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave."

"As I attempted to walk away, the man punched me in the chest and was attempting to punch me a second time, but was not able to land his blow, as bystanders intervened to help me. Although shaken up, I am doing well."

"Violence has absolutely no place in the public discourse and will never be tolerated," Thorpe said. "My hope is that this individual is arrested and prosecuted. I would like to thank the bystanders who intervened for putting their own safety at risk to help me. I will never forget their kindness and support."

NBC Bay Area has reached out to McNeil and Antioch Police Department for statements.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

UPDATE:

A source close to the case says Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. McNell signed original petition to recall the mayor, and was previously recognized as “Ambassador of the Year” by the Chamber. Messages to McNell not yet returned pic.twitter.com/EVoqpF9ycw — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) October 27, 2022

Bay City News contributed to the report.