Man sentenced to 7 years in Levi's Stadium stabbing

A Sacramento man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for a stabbing attack inside Levi's Stadium during a soccer game, according to the Santa Clara County Office of the District Attorney.

The stabbing occurred during a July 2 soccer match between Mexico and Qatar, and sparked security concerns at the stadium.

"We are glad that this violent perpetrator has been held accountable under the law," Deputy District Attorney Aidan Welsh said in a statement. "The victims are lucky to be alive. Everybody should feel safe attending sporting events with their families, and there is never an excuse for this kind of senseless violence."

Alejandro Garcia was arrested within 24 hours of the stabbing thanks to "advanced video technology" at the stadium and "vital community input," police said.

Video footage from inside the stadium during the match showed several fans fighting in the stands before the stabbing occurred.