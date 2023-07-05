Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium stabbing victim speaks out

By Libertad Pedraza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emmanuel Díaz Leal is grateful to be alive after he was stabbed in the Levi's Stadium last Sunday during the soccer match between Mexico and Qatar.

He said his attacker missed his heart and neck just by a few inches and that he could’ve died.

Díaz Leal said he was enjoying the match with friends and family when the fight began.

Cameras all around Levi’s Stadium captured the incident. He said that in the midst of everything he didn’t realize one man had a knife.

He described the object as a large pocket knife, and the question is how someone was able to get that kind of weapon past stadium security.

Díaz Leal is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. He is not able to eat or drink due to his injuries.

Police are looking for two people, a man they believe is in his 30s and the woman he was with. 

The victim explained that right now he is focusing on his recovery, but that his attacker had the clear intention to kill him and he just wants justice.

