Mexico soccer federation condemns stabbing at Levi's Stadium

By Associated Press and NBC Bay Area staff

The Mexican soccer federation issued a statement Tuesday condemning violence among fans, after one Mexico fan stabbed another at a Sunday match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Video of the attack showed several Mexico fans scuffling in the stands. Another fan, also wearing a Mexico jersey, approached with a knife and stabbed one of the men involved in the scuffle.

The wound appeared to be near the man's neck or upper torso, and it could be seen spurting blood.

The federation issued a statement to “roundly condemn these acts of violence,” and it offered to work with local authorities to avoid such events in the future.

Santa Clara police have identified a suspect and a person of interest in the case and are seeking the public’s help in locating them.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 35 years old, with short, dark-colored hair, and a thin mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a green Mexico jersey.

The person of interest was described as a woman with dark-colored hair and a similar Mexico jersey.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect and/or person of interest is asked to call police.

Mexico’s national team lost 1-0 to Qatar, but both teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

