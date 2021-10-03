Man Suffers Critical Burns in Brush Fire Near Discovery Bay

A man was hospitalized with critical burns Saturday night after he was found at the scene of a suspicious brush fire along State Highway 4 near Discovery Bay, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 11 p.m. along the highway between Newport Drive and Discovery Bay Boulevard, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man had burns on more than 50 percent of his body, on the front of his legs and arms, and was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition, Fire Marshal Steve Aubert said.

Two dogs that were with the man, who is believed to be a transient, were taken by animal control officials. The fire burned up against a soundwall and burned two trees near a home, but didn't spread to any structures, fire officials said.

The blaze is under investigation.